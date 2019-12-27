Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$105.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.45.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$100.88. 240,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,779. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$101.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$87.91 and a 1 year high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2600007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

