Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $140.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.60.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,332,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,056,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,677. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

