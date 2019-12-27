Analysts Set Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Target Price at €1.28

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €1.28 ($1.48).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HDD shares. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €1.18 ($1.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,055,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of €2.13 ($2.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €1.25 and its 200-day moving average is €1.18. The company has a market cap of $317.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

