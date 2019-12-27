Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $48.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after purchasing an additional 584,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,267. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

