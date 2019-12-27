Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives $119.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. 399,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $134.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,010,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,101 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after purchasing an additional 214,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

