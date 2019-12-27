Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Receives $4.20 Average PT from Analysts

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 19.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 142.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,095 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Express by 61.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 574,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,796. The stock has a market cap of $315.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

