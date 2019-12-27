Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $75.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quidel by 64.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $12,206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Quidel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,972. Quidel has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.