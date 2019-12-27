BOLT (BOLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One BOLT token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,840,355 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

