Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $7,340.07 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.33 million and $67,815.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $7,340.07 or 1.00145992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00063031 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000841 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00071628 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000766 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

