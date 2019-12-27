GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005398 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $25.52 million and $3.30 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, Huobi, Gate.io, QBTC, BigONE, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

