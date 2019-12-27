Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 2,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $933.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

