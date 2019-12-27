Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 62.5% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $676,284.00 and approximately $465.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,303.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.02779056 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00541205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000496 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

