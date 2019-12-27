Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Declines By 60.5%

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the November 28th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B Communications stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned 0.35% of B Communications worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded B Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. B Communications has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

