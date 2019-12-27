eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 61.2% in December

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the November 28th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 10,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,209. eGain has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $247.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rowe began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

