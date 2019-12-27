Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Drops By 95.2%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the November 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.12. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

