Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Decreases By 62.0%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the November 28th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

MAGS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.22. Magal Security Systems has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

