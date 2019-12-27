Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 85.9% in December

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the November 28th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.70% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

