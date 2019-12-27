Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Decreases By 79.0%

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the November 28th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,190,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 589,031 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.49. 5,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.