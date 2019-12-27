Short Interest in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Declines By 67.9%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 28th total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of CCCL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. China Ceramics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

