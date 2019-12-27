Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 28th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CZWI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.