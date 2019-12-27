Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Update

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the November 28th total of 214,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OSBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,601. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.03. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 637,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 164,990 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,971,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

