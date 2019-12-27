BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0020 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $155,121.00 and approximately $26,422.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01220867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

