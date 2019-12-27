Remme Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Remme has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Tidex and DEx.top. Remme has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $288,142.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.19 or 0.05895965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

