Qitmeer (HLC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,385.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinBene, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01220867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

