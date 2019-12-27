Insights Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.19 or 0.05895965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

