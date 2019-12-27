Artfinity (AT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $7.99 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Artfinity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.19 or 0.05895965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,003,156 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

