United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Continental by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,744 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in United Continental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,603,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Continental by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,623,000 after acquiring an additional 114,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in United Continental by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 643,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 263,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,949. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.