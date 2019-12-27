Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,133. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.93. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $248.20 and a one year high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

