Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.87. 215,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,840. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 96.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

