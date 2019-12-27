Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,493.25 ($19.64).

CBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price target (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

In related news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63), for a total value of £1,885,938.56 ($2,480,845.25). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Insiders have sold a total of 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096 over the last quarter.

LON:CBG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,616 ($21.26). The stock had a trading volume of 35,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,502.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,404.38.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.