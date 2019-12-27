Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,493.25 ($19.64).
CBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price target (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
In related news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63), for a total value of £1,885,938.56 ($2,480,845.25). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Insiders have sold a total of 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096 over the last quarter.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
