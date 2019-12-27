Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.50 ($15.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 876 ($11.52) to GBX 1,635 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Claudia Arney bought 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) per share, with a total value of £69,245.20 ($91,088.13). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,266 shares of company stock worth $6,968,763.

OCDO stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,287.50 ($16.94). The company had a trading volume of 305,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 739.80 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

