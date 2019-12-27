pEOS Market Capitalization Reaches $4.76 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. pEOS has a market cap of $4.76 million and $40,692.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01220867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

