Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

ALB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. CWM LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Albemarle by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

