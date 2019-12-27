Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Fortis has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,352 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $162,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,783,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

