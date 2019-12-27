Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

ETSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. 576,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,191. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $668,335 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

