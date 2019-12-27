Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,924. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

