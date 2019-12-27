Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the November 28th total of 636,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 18,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,044. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVID. ValuEngine cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

