Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 62.6% in December

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the November 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

