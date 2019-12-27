Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the November 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.74. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

