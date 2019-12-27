Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the November 28th total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFOI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ EFOI remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Friday. 8,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 115.79% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.