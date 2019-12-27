SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 78.4% in December

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the November 28th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.33.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGRP. TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other SPAR Group news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Segreto sold 27,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at $56,761.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,484 shares of company stock valued at $136,472 over the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.23% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

