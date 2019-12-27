MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 93.3% in December

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 28th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MDJH remained flat at $$2.91 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. MDJM has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

