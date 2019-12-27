Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flexion Therapeutics traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 3404029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 150.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

