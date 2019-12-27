Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OXBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.
