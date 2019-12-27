Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OXBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

