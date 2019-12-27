Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the November 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBMT remained flat at $$21.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

