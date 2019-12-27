Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $299,445.00 and approximately $3,625.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

