Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $5.65 million and $1.67 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000345 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,041.47 or 0.97317461 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

