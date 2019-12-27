Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.46). Check Cap reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James started coverage on Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Check Cap stock remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Friday. 6,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

