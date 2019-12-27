Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock worth $15,584,733. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.79. 7,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $133.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

