DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,559. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

